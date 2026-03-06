Ajit Pawar plane crash: CID questions owner of VSR Ventures

Pune: The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday questioned VK Singh, owner of VSR Ventures, the company that operated the aircraft involved in the fatal Baramati plane crash that claimed the life of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Pune ....... Ajit Pawar, NCP chief and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, died in a tragic plane crash this morning while he was flying from Mumbai to Baramati. Four others, including pilots and Pawar's security personnel, have also died in the crash. The small aircraft, which took off from Mumbai around 8.10 am, crashed near Baramati airport during a landing attempt half an hour later In Pune/ India. HT Photo

Singh, who arrived at the CID headquarters in Pune around noon, left the building late evening.

“The questioning of VK Singh is expected to be a crucial step in the probe as investigators attempt to piece together the chain of events that led to one of Maharashtra’s most high-profile aviation tragedies in recent years,” a CID official said.

Declining to disclose details as the questioning was underway, a senior CID officer said, “The statement of VK Singh is being recorded.”

The crash occurred on January 28 when a Learjet 45 aircraft operated by VSR Ventures went down near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district. Pawar and four others on board were killed in the accident.

Initially, an accidental death report was registered at the Baramati Taluka Police Station. The case was later transferred to the Pune unit of the CID. Investigators are examining whether sabotage, operational lapses or criminal negligence contributed to the crash.

Sources said the investigating agency had sent a detailed questionnaire to VSR Ventures before summoning Singh for questioning.

Meanwhile, a preliminary 22-page report on the crash submitted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) stated that visibility at the time of landing was below the required level. It also highlighted faded runway markings and the presence of loose gravel on the runway surface as potential contributing factors in the incident.

The findings have triggered political controversy.

Jay Pawar, son of Ajit Pawar, recently shared a video on social media alleging that Rohit Singh, son of VK Singh, was seen dozing off in the chief pilot’s seat during a flight. He demanded VK Singh’s arrest and called for all aircraft operated by VSR Ventures to be grounded until the investigation is completed.

Meanwhile, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar has repeatedly questioned the circumstances surrounding the crash and the investigation.

Earlier this week, Rohit alleged that attempts were being made to shield VSR Ventures from scrutiny and claimed that the preliminary report had validated some of the concerns he had raised earlier.

Among the issues raised by him were that the pilot assigned to operate the aircraft was allegedly changed at the last moment before the flight, the aircraft was carrying more fuel than required, and that the airport area had allegedly been reconnoitred prior to the accident. He also claimed that the preliminary report contained significant errors and omissions.

Rohit criticised the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), alleging that “fundamental mistakes” had been included in the preliminary report and questioned whether the regulator was attempting to shield certain individuals or organisations.

Multiple agencies, including aviation regulators and state investigators, are examining technical evidence, flight records, maintenance documents and witness statements as part of the ongoing probe.