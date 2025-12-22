Ajit Pawar reasserts dominance in Pune district local body elections

Early results from the ongoing counting of Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat elections across 17 local bodies in Pune district show the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, emerging as the single largest force, highlighting its strong grassroots presence. The results have boosted NCP morale ahead of the upcoming Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and Zilla Parishad elections. (HT)

According to results declared by the time of going to press, the NCP has won 10 of the 17 municipal president posts. The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, has secured four posts, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three. Although counting was still underway in a few local bodies, the overall trend points to a clear advantage for the NCP.

The results have boosted NCP morale ahead of the upcoming Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and Zilla Parishad elections. In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents—the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, and the Congress—failed to win a single municipal president post in Pune district.

Baramati: The NCP stronghold

Baramati, widely regarded as the stronghold of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, once again demonstrated the dominance of his NCP faction in the Baramati Nagar Parishad elections, held after a nine-year gap. The party secured a sweeping victory by winning 35 seats, retaining firm control over the municipal council.

Candidates from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, RSP, BSP, and three independents also won select wards. Sachin Satav, from Ajit Pawar’s group, was elected as the Nagar Parishad President. Notably, both the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena failed to secure any seats in Baramati, highlighting the continued political dominance of Ajit Pawar’s camp in the region.

When asked about six opposition candidates winning in Baramati, Ajit Pawar remarked, “You can see, people in Pune district are firmly supporting us.”

Commenting on the local body election results, Pawar said that the outcome reflects the efforts of the Mahayuti alliance over the past year under chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. He noted that in several areas, the alliance even had to face internal contests, but the campaign was conducted with proper coordination. “The results show that the people have responded positively to our work, and I thank the voters of Maharashtra for this trust,” he added.

Ajit Pawar emphasized that the victory brings added responsibility. “Voters have placed their faith in us based on the promises made during our campaigns, and it is now our duty to fulfill them,” he said.

He also highlighted that the Nationalist Congress Party performed well, with several municipal presidents elected, while the BJP and Shiv Sena too delivered strong results.

“I congratulate all 288 elected municipal presidents, regardless of party, and hope they will carry out their duties sincerely. The government will provide full support to them in their work,” he said.

Elections to 14 Nagar Parishads and three Nagar Panchayats were conducted in two phases, on December 2 and December 20. Counting began on Sunday morning around 10:30 am under tight security and strict adherence to election guidelines.

As results unfolded, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP emerged as the dominant party, winning president posts in Baramati, Bhor, Daund, Fursungi–Uruli Devachi, Indapur, Jejuri, Lonavla, and Shirur Nagar Parishads, as well as Malegaon and Wadgaon Nagar Panchayats.

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena secured the president posts in Chakan, Junnar, and Rajgurunagar Nagar Parishads, and in Manchar Nagar Panchayat. The BJP won in Alandi, Saswad, and Talegaon Dabhade Nagar Parishads.

Regional dynamics

Pune district has long been considered a political stronghold of the Pawar family, and the latest results reinforce that perception. Despite the split in the NCP and shifting alliances at the state level, Ajit Pawar’s faction appears to have retained voter confidence in smaller urban centres.

In parts of the north Pune district, including Junnar, Khed, Ambegaon, and Chakan, responsibility was entrusted to Shiv Sena MLA Sharad Sonawane, and the party’s victories there reflect its local organisational strength. The Manchar Nagar Panchayat election drew particular attention, with former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil and former minister Dilip Walse Patil backing rival candidates. Despite this, Shiv Sena’s Rajashree Ganjale won the president’s post.

Indapur was another closely watched contest following the defection of district party leader Pradeep Garatkar. Despite opposition support for Garatkar from leaders like Harshwardhan Patil and Dashrath Mane, the NCP, backed by Ajit Pawar and minister Datta Bharne, successfully retained control with candidate Bharat Shah.

In Bhor, traditionally seen as a bastion of Sangram Jagtap, the NCP made inroads after Ramchandra Aaware, a Jagtap ally, switched sides and won the presidential post under Shankar Mandekar’s leadership.

In Chakan Nagar Parishad, the Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray-led faction collaborated for the first time. Manisha Gore, the wife of late MLA Suresh Gore, emerged victorious with backing from UBT MLA Babaji Kale.

Political observers note that control over municipal presidents is crucial, as it shapes local governance, development priorities, and cadre mobilisation ahead of assembly and parliamentary elections. For the ruling Mahayuti, the results offer a mixed picture: while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena has a reasonable presence, the BJP’s modest tally raises questions about its local connect in parts of the district.