Pune: Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday recalled how he was surprised when late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar approached him expressing his willingness to join the ruling Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra. **EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image posted on Nov. 16, 2026, Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tributes after unveiling a bust of late former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar during an event, in Pune, Maharashtra. (@AmitShah/X via PTI Photo)(PTI11_16_2026_000383B) (@AmitShah)

Shah was speaking at a function after unveiling a bust of Ajit Pawar at the Pune Zilla Parishad premises. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were present.

“I had asked Ajit Dada why he was keen to join Mahayuti. You have a specific background. Moreover, it will come as a shock to the people. But he told me that ever since Narendra Modi became prime minister, the country had embarked on a path of development. Mahayuti and development had become synonymous, and he wanted to be part of the coalition to develop Maharashtra,” Shah recalled.

Describing Ajit Pawar as a close friend and a true colleague, Shah said the late leader had made attempts to join the Mahayuti a couple of times earlier, but they had not materialised. “He was a bit late in joining Mahayuti,” he remarked.

Ajit Pawar joined the Mahayuti in July 2023 along with several NCP legislators, triggering a split in the party led by his uncle, Sharad Pawar. Eknath Shinde was the chief minister at the time.

Describing Ajit Pawar as a workaholic, Shah said his death had created a vacuum in Maharashtra that would be difficult to fill for the next three to four decades.

Recalling Pawar’s role during the Covid pandemic, particularly the second wave, when the country faced an acute shortage of oxygen, vaccines and medicines, Shah said the late leader was always accessible and responsive.

“I used to call all chief ministers during that time to tackle the situation. During those days, the then Maharashtra chief minister could not be contacted. But Ajit Dada would take my calls on his landline at Mantralaya at 7 am. This meant he was at the secretariat so early in the morning. By noon, my ministry would receive emails from his department requesting the dispatch of Covid-related supplies, as all arrangements had already been made,” Shah said.

He also recalled Pawar’s efforts to improve the performance of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which topped the Swachh Bharat cleanliness rankings in 2015. Pawar had chaired 29 review meetings to ensure the civic body performed well in the competition, Shah said.

Recalling Pawar’s frequent visits to Baramati, Shah said he had once asked him why he visited his constituency so often despite being the deputy chief minister.

“Ajit Dada told me that he visited Baramati to meet people and get feedback on their problems. Despite holding such a high office, he remained among the people. That is a true quality of a great leader,” Shah said.

Describing Ajit Pawar as an encyclopaedia of the cooperative sector, Shah said he had an in-depth understanding of sugar factories, milk unions, primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) and cooperative banks, as well as the administrative challenges they faced.

Shah recalled Pawar’s role in securing income-tax relief for sugar mills. “Ajit Dada had told me that sugar mills in the state had been pursuing this issue since Pranab Mukherjee was the finance minister. I had assured him that the matter would be looked into. When the Centre decided to grant income-tax relief, Ajit Dada called me early in the morning to thank me,” he said.