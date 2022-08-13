All are welcome here, says Ajit Pawar on Sitharaman’s Baramati tour

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar welcomed Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman who will be visiting Baramati Lok Sabha constituency between August 16 and 18.

“In the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of India and many leaders of the opposition party visited Baramati and they have seen and appreciated the development works carried out here under the leadership of Sharad Pawar,” he said.

Baramati was for many years represented by Sharad Pawar in Lok Sabha. Since 2009, his daughter Supriya Sule represented the seat. In 2019, Sule won the polls against BJP’s Kanchan Kool with a margin of 1.55 lakh votes.

“We know who is more connected with the people here,” he said.

During the visit, Sitharaman will interact with BJP workers and attend organisational meetings under ‘Pravas’ campaign across the country.

Along with Sitharaman, another Union minister of state for tribal affairs Renuka Singh will be visiting Shirur Lok Sabha constituency during the same period. Shirur is currently being represented by NCP MP Amol Kolhe in Lok Sabha.

The saffron party has launched the campaign to strengthen its organisation in 144 Lok Sabha constituencies in 2024 elections. Of the 144 constituencies, the party has identified 16 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra with two of them - Baramati and Shirur - from Pune district.