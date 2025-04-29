All metro routes to be connected to Pune airport: Mohol

PUNE: At a meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) held on Monday at Pune International Airport under the chairmanship of minister of state for civil aviation and cooperation and member of Parliament (MP) Murlidhar Mohol, instructions were given for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for directly connecting all four existing metro routes to Pune Lohegaon Airport. Significantly, the meeting was held after a gap of three years. Minister Murlidhar Mohol inaugurated ‘Udaan Yatri Cafe’ that provides affordable food items at Pune airport on Monday. Mohol has instructed PMC to prepare DPR for directly connecting existing metro routes to the airport. (HT)

Mohol said, “In today’s meeting, we discussed how to provide services in a more effective manner and we also considered Pune Metro connectivity. Regarding the metro route from Khadakwasla to Kharadi, a meeting was held with the general manager of Maha-Metro. We also spoke with some officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in that context. Since the topic of airport connectivity falls under the jurisdiction of the Maha-Metro and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the civic body should take up the task of preparing the DPR. The route from Kharadi to Pune Airport, namely from Khadakwasla to the airport, will be established in future.”

“This means all four existing metro routes in Pune will be connected directly to Pune Lohegaon Airport. Whether it is Nigdi to Swargate, Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, Vanaz to Ramwadi etc., people from Pimpri-Chinchwad or any part of Pune district will have direct metro connectivity to the airport. Planning for this is already underway and instructions have been given today that the municipal corporation fund the DPR and Maha-Metro prepare it accordingly,” Mohol said.

The meeting was also attended by Bapusaheb Pathare, MLA from Wadgaon Sheri and deputy chairman of the AAC, along with key stakeholders from trade, industry, tourism and the social sector. Senior officials representing civil and law enforcement authorities were also in attendance.

Mohol further said, “I believe this is a well thought out effort for a city like Pune. The population of the city has crossed 6 million, and when both cities are combined, it is nearly 10 million. The population of Pune district as a whole has crossed 10 million. Therefore, looking ahead 50 to 100 years, our aim is to provide maximum services from this airport. In today’s AAC meeting, all members were present. The agenda included various topics related to this issue, and all members shared their views and suggestions. We are planning to hold these meetings regularly in the future.”

Santosh Dhoke, Pune Airport director, said, “The committee deliberated on several critical developmental priorities for Pune Airport. Foremost among them was the planned runway extension, an essential upgrade aimed at accommodating larger aircraft and enhancing overall flight operations. The need for seamless metro connectivity was another focal point, with members emphasising its role in improving passenger access and integrating the airport with the city’s transit infrastructure. Another vital discussion centred on proposed road infrastructure designed to separate airport-bound traffic from local city traffic. This initiative is expected to streamline vehicle flow and significantly enhance safety and accessibility in the surrounding areas.”

Management of hazards posed by wildlife was also addressed, with the committee recognising the importance of collaborative efforts with local authorities to mitigate risks posed by bird and animal activity in the vicinity of the airport. Additionally, the AAC reviewed plans to expand terminal infrastructure. A key proposal involves converting the arrivals’ area of the old terminal building into a spacious check-in facility aligned with future passenger growth and service standards. The meeting featured active engagement from all attendees, with meaningful contributions from sectoral representatives. The collaborative and forward-looking discussions reaffirmed the AAC’s commitment to strategic infrastructure development and operational excellence at Pune Airport.

About the Purandar Airport issue, Mohol said, “Whenever a new airport is to be developed anywhere in the country, the land is provided by the state government. As per the information I have, land acquisition is currently being carried out by the state government through the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). A sub-divisional officer has been appointed for each village, and land acquisition notifications have already been issued. That work will also begin very soon.”