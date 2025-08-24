Alliance parties, Opposition unhappy over draft ward plan

Pune: The draft ward delimitation for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has triggered discontent across political lines — not only among opposition parties but also within the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) alliance partners. Several leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena have openly expressed dissatisfaction, alleging that the new ward structure has been designed to give the BJP an edge in the upcoming civic polls. Draft ward delimitation for PMC has triggered discontent across political lines, not only among opposition parties but also within BJP alliance partners. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Friday released the draft structure plan, proposing 41 wards with 165 elected representatives.

Subhash Jagtap, NCP city unit president, said the restructuring has sidelined their interests. “We will discuss the ward structure with our leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar,” he said, signalling that the party would formally raise objections.

Shiv Sena leader and former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar also criticised the draft. “The structure clearly reflects the political stamp over it. We will have to see how it impacts us,” he said.

The Congress, too, launched a scathing attack. City unit president Arvind Shinde claimed the BJP had manipulated the delimitation exercise to cover up its failure to deliver in the past three years. “I feel pity for Ajit Pawar. Despite being Pune’s guardian minister, the BJP did not take him into confidence while finalising ward boundaries,” Shinde said. He alleged that natural boundaries were ignored, citing the example of Pune Station ward, which now stretches across the river into Sangamwadi, including areas up to Sadalbaba Chowk and parts of Yerawada.

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Prashant Jagtap accused the BJP of gerrymandering. “As they had nothing to show in terms of development, they changed ward boundaries to suit their leaders. We will launch agitations across the city and file objections in large numbers before September 4,” he said.

The BJP, however, dismissed the charges. Party leader Ganesh Bidkar said, “In every election, the ward delimitation process is criticised. The administration and the election commission have done the exercise, and changes are necessary to balance the population across wards. If opposition parties have doubts, they can file objections or move court.”

The draft ward plan will remain open for suggestions and objections till September 4, after which the final structure will be notified.