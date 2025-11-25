Alliance partners contesting each other in local polls

The local body elections in Pune’s rural parts have taken an unusual turn, with alliance partners in the Mahayuti pitted against each other in Saswad and Indapur, making both contests politically charged and closely watched. In Saswad, located near the proposed international airport site, the contest has effectively become a face-off between former MLA Sanjay Jagtap of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and sitting MLA Vijay Shivthare of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). (HT)

In Saswad, located near the proposed international airport site, the contest has effectively become a face-off between former MLA Sanjay Jagtap of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and sitting MLA Vijay Shivthare of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). Although different candidates are in the fray, the real battle is between the two leaders who have long been political rivals.

Despite being partners in the ruling alliance, the BJP and the Shiv Sena are contesting against each other here. Adding to the complexity, the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) has extended support to the Shiv Sena in Saswad.

Jagtap, a former Congress leader who recently joined the BJP, had earlier fielded his mother, former president Anandi Jagtap, in the municipal council. This time, the Shinde Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP have backed Sachin Bhongale, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi has fielded Abhijit Jagtap. The tight contest, however, remains between the two Mahayuti partners.

Shivthare said, “I have carried out a lot of development work as MLA. We are confident about developing Saswad further, and we will definitely win.”

Jagtap countered, “Voters will choose an experienced candidate and the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

In Indapur, the triangular fight is centred around NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Harshwardhan Patil and NCP’s Ajit Pawar and Dattatray Bharne. Ajit’s district chief Pradip Garatkar is contesting as an independent after being denied a party ticket, and Harshwardhan has immediately extended him support. The NCP (Ajit Pawar) has fielded Bharat Shah.

In Baramati, Ajit Pawar’s NCP has already secured an early advantage, with eight candidates elected unopposed.

NCP (SP) leader Yugendra Pawar alleged, “The NCP led by Ajit Pawar used money power and ensured that their eight members were elected unopposed by persuading opposition candidates to withdraw their nominations.”