Along with hot days, Pune city experiencing hotter nights

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
May 12, 2023 10:50 PM IST

Currently, there is an increase in humidity in the atmosphere which is leading to a rise in temperature

While the city is witnessing a rise in mercury levels for the last two to three days, not only day- but even night- temperatures are on the rise. On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a night/minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius at Shivajinagar which was the highest this season. Whereas Koregaon Park recorded a night/minimum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a night/minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius at Shivajinagar which was the highest this season. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a night/minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius at Shivajinagar which was the highest this season. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Higher night temperatures have been a cause for concern this summer and IMD officials said that such a situation is mainly due to urban heat island impacts which need to be studied. Currently, there is an increase in humidity in the atmosphere which is leading to a rise in temperature.

Shilpa Apte, meteorologist from the Weather Forecasting Division, IMD Pune, said, “Mainly clear weather is expected till May 17 and during this time, temperature in the city is expected to rise. Some areas of central Maharashtra and Marathwada may experience heatwaves.”

Meanwhile, day temperatures saw a slight dip in many parts of the city. Shivajinagar recorded day/maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius while Koregaon Park recorded day/maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius (earlier, it had been 44 degrees Celsius). Pashan recorded day/maximum temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius whereas Hadapsar recorded day/maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius.

Saturday, May 13, 2023
