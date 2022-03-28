Alphonso and Kesar mangoes exported to Japan from Mumbai
In a boost to export, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the season’s first consignment of mango export from Mumbai to Japan on March 26.
Alphonso and Kesar varieties of mangoes were exported by a registered exporter of APEDA to Japan, officials said.
These mangoes were treated and packed at the APEDA-approved Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board ( MSAMB)’s facility.
“A mango festival is being organised in Tokyo, Japan as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, in collaboration with Embassy of India, Japan and Invest India wherein mango exhibition and tasting will be done at various outlets of Lawson supermarket,” stated the release from APEDA.
APEDA has taken export promotion activities and initiatives by way of development of virtual portals for organising virtual trade fairs, farmer connect portal, e-office, hortinet traceability system, buyer-seller meets, reverse buyer-seller meets, product-specific campaigns etc.
APEDA has been closely working with the state government for creating infrastructure and promotion of export from the state.
According to officials, APEDA, a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, is the nodal agency for promoting Indian agro and processed food exports and is responsible for facilitating and promoting the export of horticulture, floriculture, processed food, poultry products, dairy and other agro products.
APEDA assists the exporters under various components of its schemes such as infrastructure development, quality development and market development. In addition, APEDA also conducts international buyer-seller meets, virtual trade fairs with importing countries to promote agricultural and processed food products
Apart from this the Department of Commerce(DOC) also support exports through various schemes like Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme(TIES), Market Access Initiative(MAI) etc.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics