Due to the delayed monsoon and insufficient water in the dams, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday imposed alternate-day water supply in Kharadi from June 10. Already, every Thursday, the city faces water cuts. Already, every Thursday, Pune city faces water cuts. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PMC may implement alternate-day water supply in Baner, and Balewadi areas soon, said officials.

Suhash Kulkarni, a resident of Kharadi, said, “It is annoying that the entire city is getting water every day except for Thursday and we will get it on alternate days.”

Another resident Balashaheb Shitole said, “We are facing water scarcity problem since Kharadi was merged in PMC limits. The civic body is taking 2 thousand Million Cubic feet (TMC) of water from Bhama-Askhed dam despite that, we are not getting adequate water.”

Manoj Jadhav, a real estate businessman, said, “Due to IT companies, the Kharadi area has developed at a faster pace and there are several residential societies here. But there is no basic facility like proper water supply. They are all depending on tanker water. Now, alternate water supply will boost tanker business.”

Prasana Joshi, executive engineer of water supply department, PMC, said, “Thursday’s water cut affects the overall water supply the next day. It takes at least one-two days to regularise the water supply system. In some parts of the city, the system has worked well. It is not working in some parts of the city due to the topography of that area. Kharadi area is facing the same problem.”

“So, we have decided to give sufficient and regular water supply on alternate days. So that, everyone gets enough water in a week,” he said.

“We are facing the same problem to provide sufficient pressure water in certain parts of the city such as Vadgaon Budruk, Dhankawadi, Ambegaon Pathar, Agam Mandir, Balaji Nagar, Katraj, Sukhsagar Nagar, Kondhwa Budruk, Yevlewadi, and Upper Indiranagar. So, we have announced different timings and days for water cuts from last week,” he said.

An official of the water supply department requesting anonymity said, “The similar problem occurs in Baner, Balewadi areas also. However, we haven’t taken a decision right now. In the next phase, we will have to impose alternate day water supply in the area.”