Alternate road on Agriculture College campus likely to open for commuters after April 29

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has completed work on the alternate road at the Agriculture College campus to ease traffic congestion on Ganesh Khind Road. The road will be open for use after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit which is scheduled on April 29 at SP College, said officials. Opening it now could cause issues because PM Modi will be staying at Raj Bhavan, near Pune University. (HT PHOTO)

Previously, PMRDA officials set a deadline to open an alternate road at the agriculture college premises by the end of March. Unfortunately, the road wasn’t finished on time. Now, it’s nearly complete and ready for commuters to use.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Opening it now could cause issues because PM Modi will be staying at Raj Bhavan, near Pune University. Modi will be leading a rally for Lok Sabha candidates of Mahayuti for Pune, Baramati and Shirur constituencies.

A traffic police requesting anonymity said, “We will issue a notification of diversion of Ganesh Khind road and after that, we will open agriculture road. Right now, it is not the right time to open road due to PM Modi’s visit.”

As per the proposed diversion plan, commuters travelling from Shivajinagar to Aundh or Hinjewadi will need to take the path from Agriculture College’s Wakdewadi gate to Range Hill metro depot, which is located alongside the Pune Metro line and leads to the nearby Range Hills’ underpass.

The aim is to ease the traffic woes of commuters headed to Range Hills, Bopodi and Khadki.