News / Cities / Pune News / Ambedkar Jayanti to be celebrated sans DJs, laser lights

Ambedkar Jayanti to be celebrated sans DJs, laser lights

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 09, 2023 07:28 AM IST

The meeting was organised on the backdrop of rising noise levels and use of lasers during recent festivities

Various stakeholders came together to discuss the discontinuation of using loudspeakers and laser lights from next year onwards for the birth anniversary celebrations of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14.

Prominent Ambedkarite leaders, professors, and doctors participated in the discussion. (HT PHOTO)
Prominent Ambedkarite leaders, professors, and doctors participated in the discussion. (HT PHOTO)

The meeting was organised recently by Sunil Mane, president of the Catalyst Foundation, on the backdrop of rising noise levels and use of lasers during recent festivities.

Prominent Ambedkarite leaders, professors, and doctors participated in the discussion.

Mane said, “The Ambedkarite community still faces various issues related to education and employment. Instead of celebrating Babasaheb’s Jayanti with extravagant displays, efforts should be made to address the social issues.”

“Dr Babasaheb was a source of supreme knowledge, and his birth anniversary should be an occasion for intellectual discussions,” he said.

Former MLA Jaydev Gaikwad stated that efforts should be made to raise awareness within society for a DJ-free Jayanti celebration.

“For this government authorities should take the initiative to tackle the menace,” he said.

