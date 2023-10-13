Ambulance hits bike at Hadapsar, one injured

Manoj Shete, 48, a two-wheeler rider from Bhosari was hit by a speeding ambulance on the slope of Hadapsar Gadital Bridge wherein the victim sustained minor injuries. Police said Shete was hit by a speeding ambulance which had its siren on and was rushing somewhere to attend to an emergency call. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Shete was taken to the nearby Mhaske Hospital where he was administered first aid and advised medical rest.

The accident was witnessed by social worker Jaymala Dhankikar who was in her car at the time of the accident.

Dhankikar immediately informed DCP (traffic) Vijay Magar about the incident. Who immediately alerted the Hadapsar traffic division and the traffic police rushed to the spot during the golden hour.

“We have ordered an investigation into the case and a report will be filed by the traffic branch in connection with the incident,” he added.

