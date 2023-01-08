Anarchy would have gripped the country if there were no artistes: Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said he was thankful to all the artistes for ensuring that anarchy did not grip the country, as people remained engaged in their works.

Thackeray was speaking after felicitating veteran actor Ashok Saraf, at the concluding session of ‘Ashok Parva’, a special programme organised by Ravetkar Group to celebrate the 50-year cinematic journey of Ashok Saraf, at the Yashwantrao Chavan auditorium in Kothrud on Sunday.

Saraf was presented with a special citation and a memento to mark the occasion in the presence of award-winning Marathi actor Prashant Damle, Nivedita Saraf, Amol Ravetkar, director, Ravetkar Group and Rajesh Damle.

“What would have happened in our lives, had there been no artistes. All the actors, directors, painters, artistes, poets, musicians, singers, had they not been there, then what would have happened? If all these people would not have been there, anarchy would have gripped our country. People got involved in their work and hence all the wrong things got ignored. The country did not go in a wrong direction and the credit goes to the artists,” Thackeray said, highlighting the importance of art and artists in our life.

Thackeray was also effusive in his praise for Ashok Saraf, saying the veteran actor had his impact on every cinema and theatre-play he acted in, irrespective of the other cast.

Saying that he has always respected Ashok Saraf as an actor, the MNS chief pointed out that it was wrong to label Ashok Saraf as a “comedy actor”.

Saraf recalled several anecdotes from his career including from his early days an actor, to his involvement in films like ‘Dhoomdhadaka’, ‘Ek Daav Bhutacha’ among others and how he said no to role in Marathi drama ‘Gela Madhav Kunikade’, which was later offered to Prashant Damle and became immensely popular.