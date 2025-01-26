Animal rights group alerts police, stops two buffalo fights in one month

Pune: The animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India and the police department have prevented or stopped three races, including one bull and two buffalo events, in Raigad and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts in the last one month. The animal rights group PETA India and police have prevented or stopped three races, including one bull and two buffalo events, in Raigad and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts in the last one month. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

“We filed a case against three cattle owners for taking part in a bullfight in Sonarpada village in Dombivli on January 20,” said Vijay Kadbane, senior inspector, Manapada Police Station.

Acting on a promotional poster on bullfighting event “Bhavya Pashu Pradarshan” viral on social media, PETA India alerted the Harsul Police and the programme at Amber Hill in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was immediately stopped on January 1. A first information report (FIR) under Sections 3(5), 125, and 291 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 11(1)(m) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 was filed against Jayhind Chavan and other unidentified individuals on the order of Pravin Pawar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police commissioner.

Virendra Singh, cruelty response coordinator, PETA India, said, “Spectacles that force animals to engage in fights are not only inherently cruel and violent, but also illegal.”

The rights group prevented a buffalo fight in Tudil, Raigad district on January 12 by alerting the Raigad police.

On December 25, a buffalo fight was planned at Pimpalwadi village in Mahad taluka of Raigad district to celebrate a political leader’s birthday. PETA informed the Mahad police and a notice was issued to the organisers who cancelled the event and compiled with the authorities’ directive.

In a landmark judgment in 2014, the Supreme Court banned bullfighting, dogfighting, and any other staged fights between animals, including between humans and other animals, for entertainment.

The apex court on May 18, 2023, allowed Jallikattu stating that “when legislature has declared it is part of cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu state, the judiciary cannot take a different view,” the court said. The top court also dismissed petitions challenging constitutionality of the laws in Karnataka and Maharashtra related to animal taming and racing festivals in these states.

Meet Ashar, project head, PETA India, said, “Political involvement in holding such animal fights puts pressure on authorities. We have observed that such events are held even to celebrate events like birthdays.”