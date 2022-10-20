Home / Cities / Pune News / Ankit Goyal is new superintendent of Pune rural police

Ankit Goyal is new superintendent of Pune rural police

pune news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 11:00 PM IST

Ankit Goyal has been appointed as the new superintendent of Pune rural police on Thursday

Ankit Goyal (HT PHOTO)
Ankit Goyal (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Ankit Goyal has been appointed as the new superintendent of Pune rural police on Thursday. The order was issued by the home department of the Maharashtra Government on Thursday evening.

Earlier, Goyal was the superintendent of police of the Maoist-infested Gadchiroli district. A former telecom engineer working for an MNC in Pune, Goyal, 37, hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh and is an IPS officer of the 2010 batch with the Maharashtra cadre.

Goyal launched the ‘Police Dadalora Khidki’ initiative, a single-delivery system for all public services, in January 2021.

As of now Abhinav Deshmukh, the former superintendent of Pune Rural Police, has not been given any new responsibility.

Deshmukh had joined duty as SP of Pune rural police on September 22, 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out