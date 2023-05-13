Pune forest division records 313 animals, birds during annual wildlife census

During an annual wildlife census held on the night of May 5, the Pune forest division identified 313 animals and birds at 22 different locations including Indian gazelle, wolf, fox, snake, rabbit, monkey, deer, sambar deer, etc, and birds including peacocks, black kites, and red-wattled lapwing. The census is carried out at the watering holes across the forest range, where animals are most likely to be spotted as they come in search of water during rising temperatures. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials, 22 species were spotted during the observation at 8 ranges under the Pune forest division at Indapur, Vadgaon Maval, Daund, Baramati, Pune, Bhamburda, Paud, and Shirota.

The census is carried out at the watering holes across the forest range, where animals are most likely to be spotted as they come in search of water during rising temperatures. The census is also known as Machan or Nisaganubav as some citizens also participate in the census.

Ashutosh Shednge, assistant conservator of forest, Pune division, said, “The census was conducted at eight forest ranges for which we had set up Machans near the water holes. The forest officials participated in the census and took note of animal sightings on the night of May 5. It helped us to understand the animal species and their count in particular locations. It also gave us a different experience to appreciate nature through the Nisarganubhav.”