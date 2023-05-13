Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune forest division records 313 animals, birds during annual wildlife census

Pune forest division records 313 animals, birds during annual wildlife census

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
May 13, 2023 10:28 PM IST

According to officials, 22 species were spotted during the observation at 8 ranges under the Pune forest division at Indapur, Vadgaon Maval, Daund, Baramati, Pune, Bhamburda, Paud, and Shirota

During an annual wildlife census held on the night of May 5, the Pune forest division identified 313 animals and birds at 22 different locations including Indian gazelle, wolf, fox, snake, rabbit, monkey, deer, sambar deer, etc, and birds including peacocks, black kites, and red-wattled lapwing.

The census is carried out at the watering holes across the forest range, where animals are most likely to be spotted as they come in search of water during rising temperatures. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The census is carried out at the watering holes across the forest range, where animals are most likely to be spotted as they come in search of water during rising temperatures. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials, 22 species were spotted during the observation at 8 ranges under the Pune forest division at Indapur, Vadgaon Maval, Daund, Baramati, Pune, Bhamburda, Paud, and Shirota.

The census is carried out at the watering holes across the forest range, where animals are most likely to be spotted as they come in search of water during rising temperatures. The census is also known as Machan or Nisaganubav as some citizens also participate in the census.

Ashutosh Shednge, assistant conservator of forest, Pune division, said, “The census was conducted at eight forest ranges for which we had set up Machans near the water holes. The forest officials participated in the census and took note of animal sightings on the night of May 5. It helped us to understand the animal species and their count in particular locations. It also gave us a different experience to appreciate nature through the Nisarganubhav.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out