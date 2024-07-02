Another Zika virus case detected in Pune; total cases at six 

Another pregnant woman on Monday tested positive for the Zika virus infection in Pune, taking the total number of cases to six. The 35-year-old woman is a resident of Ganesh Nagar, Erandwane just 150 meters away from the residence of the first Zika virus-infected woman, said the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials. As per officials, the samples of a 35-year-old pregnant woman were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) on June 27. The NIV detected Zika virus in her samples and the reports were received by PMC on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer, PMC, a 35-year-old patient who is 14 weeks pregnant which is a serious issue.

“The woman is asymptomatic, and her anomaly scan is due. We have to monitor her health and the growth of the fetus. We have also suggested to repeat the 28-year-old woman who is six months pregnant,” said Dr Dighe.

A total of five samples reports were received on Monday out of which samples of four people have tested negative for the virus infection, the officials said.

The Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. A majority of those infected with Zika either remain asymptomatic (up to 80%) or show mild symptoms of fever, rash, conjunctivitis, body aches, and joint pains. Zika virus in pregnant women can cause congenital microcephaly, Guillain-Barre syndrome and other neurological complications. The infection can also cause health conditions in newborn babies such as eye problems, hearing loss, and seizures said the officials.

Dr Dighe said reports of all samples sent to NIV have been received and Zika Virus has been detected in six patients.

“We had sent over 20 samples to NIV in the past week. The health officials conducting surveillance have been directed to take samples of expecting mothers from Mundhwa and Erandwane area,” he added.

As of now, Pune city has reported six cases of Zika virus. These include a 46-year-old doctor from Erandwane and his 15-year-old daughter. The virus was also detected in a 47-year-old woman and her 22-year-old son from Mundhwa. Additionally, two pregnant women have been affected - a 28-year-old who is six months pregnant and a 35-year-old who is 14 weeks pregnant. Both women are residents of Ganesh Nagar, Erandwane.