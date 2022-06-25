Anti-Narcotics Day: Marijuana consumption on the rise among youngsters
With night life returning to pre-Covid times, cases of cannabis consumption and drug peddling have increased in the first half of the current year. The anti-narcotics cell of Pune has registered 29 cases with marijuana (ganja) abuse topping the list with 203kg confiscated in 19 cases.
Mukta Puntambekar, director, Muktangan Rehabilitation Centre, Pune said, “In the recent years, the use of ganja has increased as it is cheaper and easily available. The cases have mainly increased among the youngsters. So, the age group is also decreasing.”
In 2020, the total cases registered by the anti-narcotics cell of Pune was 62 and the count was 47 in 2021.
Vinayak Gaikwad, senior inspector, anti-narcotics cell, said, “While cases involving expensive drugs have reduced, the ganja abuse has gone up. With colleges and offices reopening, youngsters are back in offline mode and drug abuse cases have gone up.”
Gaikwad said 75% of cases include those in 18-35 age group.
“Drug consumption can be found among all classes of people. Ganja is traded from neighbouring states namely Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. It enters the city through bordering districts like Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad. The peddling happens mainly at outside areas like Loni and Kondhwa,” said Gaikwad.
Talking about the reasons for increase in illegal activity, Puntambekar said: “There is a lot of unscientific information floating on social media about drugs. Youth gets easily influenced due to lack of awareness.”
Dr Ajay Dudhane, president, Anandvan de-addiction centre said, “The glamour associated with drugs especially ganja also leads to its increased consumption. Movies and social media glorify the abuse. Additionally, the main reason for drug peddling is easy money. Many slum dwellers and low-income people engage in this for income.”
“The cell regularly arranges sessions on demerits of drug consumption in slums, schools, colleges and rehabilitation centres throughout the year,” said Gaikwad.
Puntambekar said: “While the police carry out raids and hold sessions, parents and teachers should also have open dialogue with kids about these illegal activities and make them aware.”
