Anxious students question release of AYUSH provisional list before MBBS & BDS

While the state’s Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds are underway for the academic year 2025-26, declaration of the CAP round 3 provisional selection list for BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery), BHMS (Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery), and BUMS (Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery) courses before the provisional list for MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) and BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) courses has led to confusion and anxiety among students and parents, who allege that the timing has placed hundreds of meritorious candidates at a disadvantage. This deviation from the usual sequence with AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) course rounds being finalised before the crucial MBBS round has led to widespread concern among students and parents.

As per notice number 22 issued on October 17, 2025 by the commissioner and competent authority, CET Cell, Maharashtra, candidates allotted a seat in CAP round 3 for BAMS, BHMS or BUMS courses are mandated to join the allotted seat.

The notice clearly states, “It is mandatory to join the allotted seat of CAP round 3. Candidates who are allotted a seat in CAP round 3 will not be considered for subsequent rounds irrespective of whether or not they join the allotted seat of CAP round 3.”

This implies that students who for instance have been allotted a BAMS seat in round 3 will be automatically barred from participating in any further CAP rounds even if they wish to upgrade to a preferred college or shift to MBBS in subsequent rounds.

Traditionally, MBBS and BDS rounds are completed before AYUSH rounds so that seats vacated by students upgrading to MBBS can be reallocated to others in the BAMS, BHMS and BUMS merit lists. This time however, with MBBS CAP round 3 results pending, students allotted BAMS seats in round 3 may lose the opportunity to move up despite being higher in rank.

Kiran More, a parent, said, “Higher-ranking students who have secured top government BAMS colleges are likely to get MBBS seats in round 3. But since the MBBS result is delayed, the BAMS seats they vacate won’t go to other deserving students. This isn’t fair; the delay isn’t the students’ fault. The vacated BAMS seats should be made available to higher-ranking candidates.”

Once MBBS admissions are over, many of these students are expected to vacate their previously allotted BAMS seats but in the current scenario, these seats will not be accessible to students who were part of round 3 BAMS allocations, effectively freezing hundreds of seats that are in high demand.

So much so that questions have been raised about sequencing and fairness in the admission process with academic observers noting that MBBS is the top priority branch for most NEET aspirants and traditionally, its rounds are declared before others to maintain a logical progression in terms of seat redistribution across health science streams. Educationists and parents have urged the Maharashtra CET Cell and Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) to take immediate cognisance of the issue and consider allowing all students to participate in CAP round 4 for AYUSH courses. “The CET Cell must ensure that the delay in the MBBS list does not cause injustice to deserving, higher-ranking candidates,” said another parent on condition of anonymity.

Responding to the students’ and parents’ concerns, Siddhesh Nar from the CET Cell said, “We will be declaring the MBBS CAP round 3 list soon. The timelines for both MBBS and BAMS courses have been set by their respective central councils, and we cannot go beyond those timelines. This year, the number of seats has also increased in MBBS, which caused a mismatch in the schedule. The central council of AYUSH has kept its timeline constant and has not made any changes, so we are bound to follow it as per the government’s notified rules.”

“Both the MBBS and BAMS admission processes are governed by independent central councils, and we are required to strictly adhere to their schedules. The CET Cell does not have the authority to alter these timelines, as they are issued at the national level. The AYUSH round 4 process will begin from October 31, and we must submit all related lists to the council before that,” Nar said.