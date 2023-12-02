Anyone is free to contest in democracy: Sharad on his nephew’s claim on Baramati LS seat

On deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar declaring that his faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will contest the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, currently represented by MP Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar said in democracy any person is free to contest from anywhere. Ajit Pawar declared that his faction will contest the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, currently represented by MP Supriya Sule. (HT PHOTO)

Ajit on Friday announced that his party would contest polls at Baramati, Shirur, Satara and Raigad Lok Sabha seats where they have sitting MPs. He has appealed to supporters to work hard to give prime minister Narendra Modi a third term.

The veteran leader addressed the media after meeting NCP leaders at Nisarga Mangal Karyalaya in Pune on Saturday.

“In democracy, every party and organisation have the right to contest polls. However, it is the electorate that chooses their representatives. I am in politics for the past fifty years. I have faced many allegations and criticisms, but I am working for citizens. It is my experience that voters take the right decision, and we should accept their verdict in democracy.”

On Ajit’s announcement to contest for the Baramati seat, Supriya Sule said, “In democracy, every party has right to contest the election. As someone would always be contesting against me, I should focus on my work. Voters will choose the best candidate.”

In 2019, Ajit had taken an early morning oath of office as deputy chief minister along with Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister amid a deadlock over alliance formation after the assembly elections. But the Fadnavis-Ajit government collapsed within four days for want of numbers.

Ajit, who is now a deputy chief minister, joined the government of the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra in July this year.