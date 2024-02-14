API, two women constables suspended for misbehaving with suspect

Pune: An assistant police inspector (API) and two women police constables from Damini squad have been suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a woman suspect at the chowki, said police. Assistant police inspector (API) and two women police constables from Damini squad have been suspended for allegedly misbehaving with woman suspect at the chowki, said police. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Deputy commissioner of police R Raja issued the suspension order to the cops identified as assistant police inspector Pramod Dorkar associated with Hadapsar police station, and constables Usha Sonkamble and Vaishali Udmale.

According to the police, a complaint was lodged at the Hadapsar Police Station under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on February 1 regarding a theft. As per the suspicions raised by the complainant on their maid, the police on February 9 issued a CrPC Section 160 notice to the maid and called her to the Magarpatta City Police Chowki for enquiry. The maid alleged that the police had badly beaten her and did not give her water. A video of the alleged mistreatment went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the officials at the chowki claimed that suspecting her arrest, the maid was creating a scene along with her parents.

Dorkar was stationed at the Magarpatta City Police Chowki at the time of the incident.

Based on the complaint filed by the maid and under the guidance of senior police officials, an investigation into the allegations against the police personnel involved has been initiated, and post-enquiry, suspension orders were issued.

Raja has assured of investigation into the case.