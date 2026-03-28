App drive from April 1 to digitise PMPML travel

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will launch a special campaign from April 1 to make bus travel more “high-tech” by promoting its official mobile application, Aapli PMPML, for online ticketing. With over 2.5 million downloads so far, the transport body aims to boost usage through awareness drives and easy QR code-based access. The initiative is designed to allow passengers to book tickets on their mobile phones, track buses in real time, and travel more conveniently across the city. Mahesh Awhad, chairman, and MD of PMPML, said the Aapli PMPML app is extremely beneficial for passengers. (HT)

According to the PMPML administration, QR code stickers will be installed at major bus stops, inside buses, on seating areas, and on exterior panels. These codes will let commuters download the app directly, simplifying access and encouraging adoption. The app offers multiple benefits, including purchasing tickets while waiting at bus stops, reducing dependence on conductors, and minimising disputes over change. It also provides real-time bus location tracking and schedule information.

Speaking about the initiative, Mahesh Awhad, chairman and managing director of PMPML, said, “The Aapli PMPML app is extremely beneficial for passengers and a key step towards modernising public transport. Currently, over 2.5 million commuters are using the app, but we aim to increase this number substantially.”

Regular commuters have welcomed the move. Daily passenger Prashant Kulkarni said, “It is very convenient to book tickets on my phone while waiting for the bus. It saves time and avoids the hassle of carrying exact change. The live tracking feature also helps me decide when to leave for the bus stop, making daily travel much easier.”