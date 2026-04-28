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April 28 deadline for ride apps to update approved fares

Regional Transport Authority in Pune has directed ride-hailing platforms to update and display government-approved fare structures on their mobile applications by 10 am on April 28

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 04:14 am IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut
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PUNE: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Pune has directed ride-hailing platforms including Ola, Uber and Rapido to update and display government-approved fare structures on their mobile applications by 10 am on April 28.

Regional Transport Authority in Pune has directed ride-hailing platforms to update and display government-approved fare structures on their mobile applications by 10 am on April 28. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The directive was issued during a meeting chaired by Pune district collector and RTA chairman Jitendra Dudi on Monday. Representatives of aggregator companies, driver unions, the district administration and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) attended the meeting.

The discussion focused on ensuring that officially approved fares are clearly displayed on ride-booking applications to bring greater transparency and reduce disputes between drivers and passengers.

Keshav Kshirsagar, president, Baghtoy Rikshawala Auto Union, said the district collector had issued strict instructions to the companies to comply with the approved fare structure.

“The district collector clearly instructed Ola, Uber and Rapido to strictly implement government-approved fare rates and warned that strict action would be initiated if the directions were not followed,” Kshirsagar said. He said that the union would revive its “only meter” agitation if the companies failed to comply.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / April 28 deadline for ride apps to update approved fares
Home / Cities / Pune / April 28 deadline for ride apps to update approved fares
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