April 28 deadline for ride apps to update approved fares

PUNE: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Pune has directed ride-hailing platforms including Ola, Uber and Rapido to update and display government-approved fare structures on their mobile applications by 10 am on April 28.

Regional Transport Authority in Pune has directed ride-hailing platforms to update and display government-approved fare structures on their mobile applications by 10 am on April 28. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The directive was issued during a meeting chaired by Pune district collector and RTA chairman Jitendra Dudi on Monday. Representatives of aggregator companies, driver unions, the district administration and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) attended the meeting.

The discussion focused on ensuring that officially approved fares are clearly displayed on ride-booking applications to bring greater transparency and reduce disputes between drivers and passengers.

Keshav Kshirsagar, president, Baghtoy Rikshawala Auto Union, said the district collector had issued strict instructions to the companies to comply with the approved fare structure.

“The district collector clearly instructed Ola, Uber and Rapido to strictly implement government-approved fare rates and warned that strict action would be initiated if the directions were not followed,” Kshirsagar said. He said that the union would revive its “only meter” agitation if the companies failed to comply.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the RTA’s directives issued under Resolution No. 71/2023, aggregator platforms must update their fare systems in line with the state government resolution dated May 20, 2025 governing app-based transport services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the RTA’s directives issued under Resolution No. 71/2023, aggregator platforms must update their fare systems in line with the state government resolution dated May 20, 2025 governing app-based transport services. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pune RTO officer Archana Gaikwad said the companies had been repeatedly instructed to implement the approved fare structure and make necessary changes to their applications. She said the platforms must also ensure that at least 80% of the total fare amount is paid to drivers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pune RTO officer Archana Gaikwad said the companies had been repeatedly instructed to implement the approved fare structure and make necessary changes to their applications. She said the platforms must also ensure that at least 80% of the total fare amount is paid to drivers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gaikwad said a review of the applications revealed that the approved fare rates had still not been updated despite earlier instructions. She warned that failure to comply by the deadline would invite action from the RTA and district administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gaikwad said a review of the applications revealed that the approved fare rates had still not been updated despite earlier instructions. She warned that failure to comply by the deadline would invite action from the RTA and district administration. {{/usCountry}}

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