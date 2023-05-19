ARAI, state govt to set up 44 model testing centres in Maha

Pune: For proper inspection and testing of vehicles before sending them to scrappage, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), in consultation with the state government, will set up 44 ‘model testing centres’ in Maharashtra. While the state government had announced the scrappage policy earlier this year, the actual process of scrapping vehicles will now begin on a large scale.

ARAI, in consultation with the state government, will set up 44 ‘model testing centres’ in Maharashtra. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Before any vehicle (private or commercial) is scrapped, it needs to undergo several tests which will be conducted at these testing centres. While the first testing centre has already come up at Nashik, the Pune centre will soon start followed by others across the state.

ARAI senior deputy director Nitin Dhande said, “These would be the model testing centres for the inspection and certification to be given after the tests are conducted on the vehicles. We are the consultants in this project which is undertaken by the Maharashtra state government. According to the state scrappage policy, each old vehicle needs to undergo some tests which are mandatory and once certification is carried out, further processes can be carried out.”

“Various types of tests on vehicles will be carried out such as brake tests, pollution tests, safety tests and many others. We are the leading state in the country to establish such a huge number of testing centres, almost one in every district, for proper inspection and certification of vehicles before scrapping them. Certain other states too are in talks with us to be a part of establishing their testing centres and consult them as well,” Dhande said.

