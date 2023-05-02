AFMC expected to get Institute of National Importance tag: DGAFMS

The Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune is expected to get the status of Institute of National Importance (INI) this year. “We expect that AFMC will get the status of Institute of national importance in the coming years,” Lt Gen Daljit Singh, director general, Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), said at a press conference in Pune on Monday. The Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune is expected to get the status of Institute of National Importance (INI) this year. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Singh was addressing the press on the sidelines of the Pune-based Armed Forces Medical College’s (AFMC)’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The two-day event marked the completion of 75-years of excellence in medical education and research of AFMC.

Speaking about DNA fingerprinting he stated that blood samples are being collected in a graded manner as part of DNA fingerprinting of armed forces personnel and this process has so far helped identify mortal remains in 12 cases, including the helicopter crash that killed then Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

Speaking about the ‘Doctor Pilot’ project, Singh said the aim of the programme is for doctors to understand the problems faced by the pilots. “As of now, two doctors each in the fighter, helicopter, and transport streams will be trained. Based on the feedback, the project will evolve further,” Singh said.

Addressing queries related to the preparedness of the AFMS for a possible resurgence of COVID-19, the DGAFMS said military hospitals are fully prepared with adequate manpower and equipment for such a situation.

Jubilee celebrations

The Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune celebrated its Platinum Jubilee on April 30 and May 1.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations were attended by high-ranking officers and civilian dignitaries from across the country, with eminent medical professionals sharing their expertise through orations, panel discussions, and symposiums. Among the highlights was a panel discussion on ‘Contributions of Alumni to AFMC and the way forward’, which was held in hybrid mode, with panelists and participants from across the globe. The two-day event was successfully conducted under the guidance and patronage of Lt Gen Narendra Kotwal, Director and Commandant of AFMC, a defence release said.

On the occasion, a 108-foot Tricolour was hoisted by Flag Foundation of India in the presence of its founder and former MP Naveen Jindal.

The gathering also witnessed an audio-visual walk throughs 75 glorious years of the college titled “Timeless Reflections, scientific presentation and a musical tribute ‘Dhawantari Sur Tarang’ by the medical cadets, showcasing the outstanding academic and rich cultural talent.