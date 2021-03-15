Army exam paper leak: Police identify suspect “Pawan”
PUNE: The police have identified another person in the Army recruitment exam question paper leak case, according to public prosecutor Premkumar Agarwal who was speaking in open court in Pune on Monday.
“Money transaction worth ₹25 lakh from accused 6 (Major T) to accused 7 (Major Kilari) was agreed upon. The police are on the lookout to arrest a man named Pawan,” said Agarwal.
Meanwhile, the police custody of two arrested Major rank officers, Thiru Murugan Thangavelu (47) and Vasant Vijay Kilari (45), was extended by special judge SR Navander on Monday. The third accused is Bharat Lakshman Adakmol (37), an ex-serviceman living in Pachora area of Pune and native of Jalgaon.
Rahul Deshmukh, Jyoti Pawar and Rahul Lonandkar are defence advocates for the Kilari, Adakmol and Thangavelu respectively.
Extending police custody, the judge said, “Data from the phones of accused has been retrieved and is in Tamil language.”
The case is registered under Sections 420, 409, 34 of Indian Penal Code, Sections 6 and 7 of Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University Board and Other Specified Examination Act, 1982; Sections 7, 12, and 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (2018 Amendment) and Section 66(c) of Information Technology Act at Wanowrie police station.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 26k vaccinated, 2,100 new Covid cases reported in Pune district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Pune realtors arrested for duping man of ₹40 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army exam paper leak: Police identify suspect “Pawan”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wedding halls in Pune see cancellation of bookings due to Covid restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Owners, managers of four restaurants in Koregaon Park booked for flouting Covid norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some vaccination sites in Pune have no slots till April 6; admn admits tech glitch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State approves ₹13 crore for development of Pachgaon Parvati hill in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mosquito woes sting Pune residents as civic bodies overlook water hyacinth menace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
$25K ITF WTT Cup tennis: Pigossi fights back to earn singles title
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MSRTC pulls out of Shivajinagar multi-model hub project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police on the lookout for five for attempted murder of 36-year old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two sent to police custody for murdering mobile thief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City temperature to rise to 37 degrees Celsius this week: IMD forecast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricket competition to help needy in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Residents booked for abusing MSEDCL employee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox