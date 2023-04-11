One arrested for robbery near Wakdewadi

Pune:

Upon receiving the complaint, the police launched a comprehensive investigation, including scrutinising CCTV footage, questioning witnesses, and gathering intelligence. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

In a significant development, the police have arrested one person in connection with the robbery of a duo riding their motorbike on the old Pune-Mumbai highway on their way to Pune.

The accused, identified as Sagar Gupta (24) of Hadapsar, was apprehended by authorities following an extensive investigation.

The robbery occurred on the old Pune-Mumbai highway at Wakdewadi on Monday around 2 am, while the victims, Kiran Karbhari-Shejwal and his nephew, were riding their motorcycles to Pune.

According to the victim’s statement, he was stopped by three armed assailants who demanded money from them. The victim was forced to hand over a mobile handset, ₹4,500 cash and three mobile phones from his associate with a motorcycle total worth of ₹69,500.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police launched a comprehensive investigation, including scrutinising CCTV footage, questioning witnesses, and gathering intelligence.

Through diligent efforts, the police were able to identify Gupta as a suspect in the case and arrested him. During interrogation, Gupta reportedly confessed to his involvement in the robbery and provided information about his accomplice, who is still at large.

Vaibhav Magdum, police sub-inspector said, “We have arrested the prime accused in this case and a search of others is going on.”