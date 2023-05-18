Home / Cities / Pune News / Accused dies by suicide inside Pune jail bathroom

Accused dies by suicide inside Pune jail bathroom

ByHT Correspondent
May 18, 2023 12:29 AM IST

A robbery suspect, Shivaji Uttam Garad (26), died by suicide in police custody at Vishrambaug police station. State CID will conduct an investigation.

A person arrested for robbery died by suicide at Vishrambaug police station on Wednesday, said police officials.

A person arrested for robbery died by suicide at Vishrambaug police station on Wednesday, said police officials. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The suspect, identified as Shivaji Uttam Garad (26), was taken into custody by Unit 6 of the crime branch on May 12 for stealing a vehicle based on a complaint registered at Hadapsar police station. Following an investigation, Garad was kept in police custody at the Vishrambaug police station on Tuesday night.

According to the police, Garad made a rope from the blanket provided to him and hung himself from the grill of the bathroom of Vishrambaug police station Wednesday morning. The CCTV cameras installed at the station does not cover the bathroom.

The state crime investigation department (CID) has been notified as it will conduct a probe as per the procedure. Autopsy of the body will be carried out in the presence of the tehsildar, and video recording will be conducted.

investigation police station robbery suicide + 2 more
Thursday, May 18, 2023
