Two held for manhandling woman traffic cop in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 19, 2023 10:42 PM IST

The accused have been identified as Nagesh Baban Londhe, 22, a resident of Lohegaon Road and Amol Maloji Dhonge, 29, from Barshi in Solapur district. One of their accomplices is on the run

The city police arrested two persons for manhandling a woman traffic police while on duty. The incident took place near Shaniwarwada on July 17.

A case has been registered at Vishrambaug police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to Vishram Baug police, a woman traffic police personnel was deputed at Futka Buruj near Shaniwarwada to monitor traffic. On July 17, at around 7:45 pm, when the complaint was taking action against vehicles parked in no parking area.

When the complainant asked the accused to remove his four-wheeler vehicle from the non-parking zone the accused abused her.

After repeated requests from the complainant, the accused thrashed and manhandled the complainant. Considering the situation, other traffic police personnel rushed to the spot and arrested the accused.

A case has been registered at Vishrambaug police station under sections 353,323,504 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against three persons.

Wednesday, July 19, 2023
