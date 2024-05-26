 As deadline nears, PMC appeals to taxpayers to avail rebate - Hindustan Times
As deadline nears, PMC appeals to taxpayers to avail rebate

ByHT Correspondent
May 26, 2024 08:02 AM IST

PMC has appealed to taxpayers to take advantage of property tax rebate as May 31 deadline draws near

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to taxpayers to take advantage of a 5 to 10 per cent property tax rebate as the deadline of May 31 nears.

PMC has appealed to taxpayers to take advantage of property tax rebate as May 31 deadline draws near. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
PMC has appealed to taxpayers to take advantage of property tax rebate as May 31 deadline draws near. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Madhav Jagtap, head, PMC property tax department, said, “Citizens who are paying tax in the first two months of the financial year will get the rebate. Those paying property tax below 25,000 will get a 10 per cent rebate, while those paying tax above 25,000 tax will get a 5 per cent rebate.”

Till May 21, 3.95 lakh taxpayers took benefit of the scheme and deposited 632.91 crore tax, he said.

Pune
