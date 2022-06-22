As passenger footfall increases, Shirdi airport to get a new sewage, water system
As the passenger footfall increases at Shirdi airport, the Maharashtra Airport Development Company limited (MADC) has decided to construct a sewage disposal system and water supply scheme for the airport.
MADC on Wednesday floated the tender to appoint a consultancy service for planning, designing and implementation of the water supply and sewage disposal system at Shirdi Airport and at Kakadi village.
The MADC senior officials were not available to comment despite repeated attempts
A lower level official, requesting anonymity said, “With the increasing passenger footfall, the water demand at the airport is high. Thus, the tenders for the scheme were floated on Wednesday, The MADC is constructing a dedicated water supply scheme and sewage system.”
-
‘Ghat Par Yog’ organised in over 100 places in India on occasion of Yoga day
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in the 'Ghat Par Yog' event. Union minister for rural development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh, Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brijesh Pathak, Baghpat MP Satyapal Singh, and former Union minister and Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also participated in ‘Ghat Par Yog’ events on the ghats of Ganga.
-
Liam Livingstone reveals how he left IPL struggles behind
Liam Livingstone had long been seen as one of England's most talented batters, with the ability to clear boundaries with ease and score at high rates throughout the innings. The biggest criticism of Livingstone, however, had been that he was never able to replicate this in the Indian Premier League (IPL), struggling at that stage in the last three years.
-
How unhealed trauma shows up in relationships: Psychologist shares insights
In an Instagram post, Psychologist Nicole LePera dealt addressed the issue of unresolved trauma and how it creeps in the way of relationships and make things difficult. Nicole said that when chaos and crisis form the base of relationships in the way we are brought up from childhood, often predictability and stability feel boring. Hence, people look for chaos and crisis as they feel safe in those situations.
-
'Got a massive Test against India coming': Anderson rested for 3rd Test vs NZ
Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson has been rested for their upcoming third Test against New Zealand, with pace bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton set to make his international debut in his place. Anderson, who is England's all-time highest Test wicket taker, has been sidelined with an ankle injury and captain Ben Stokes said that the decision to rest him has been taken while keeping in mind the fact that England are set to play a Test match against India starting on July 1.
-
Shinde hits back after Sena's ‘ultimatum’, calls party order ‘legally invalid’
Shiv Sena said that all of its MLAs must attend the meeting convened by party supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence 'Varsha' at 5pm today. It added that whoever fails to make to do so will be considered to have decided to quit the party voluntarily, and action will be taken against them.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics