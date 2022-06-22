As passenger footfall increases, Shirdi airport to get a new sewage, water system

As the passenger footfall increases at Shirdi airport, the Maharashtra Airport Development Company limited (MADC) has decided to construct a sewage disposal system and water supply scheme for the airport.

MADC on Wednesday floated the tender to appoint a consultancy service for planning, designing and implementation of the water supply and sewage disposal system at Shirdi Airport and at Kakadi village.

The MADC senior officials were not available to comment despite repeated attempts

A lower level official, requesting anonymity said, “With the increasing passenger footfall, the water demand at the airport is high. Thus, the tenders for the scheme were floated on Wednesday, The MADC is constructing a dedicated water supply scheme and sewage system.”