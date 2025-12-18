Pune: Even before the official candidates for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections have been announced, several aspirants and former corporators have begun groundwork across the city, citing larger ward sizes and a short campaign window. Aspirants launch campaigns even before candidates are announced

With the entire election process expected to conclude within a month, candidates anticipate limited time to reach voters once nominations are finalised. Against this backdrop, aspirants from various parties have started informal campaigns, mobilising workers and initiating outreach with prayers at local temples.

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said sitting corporators and hopefuls have already begun door-to-door leaflet distribution, along with holding small meetings and rallies in their respective areas.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city unit president Sunil Tingre said the expanded ward sizes have prompted early campaigning. “Candidates will be finalised only by January 2, the last date for withdrawal. If one waits until then, there will be barely 10 to 12 days left for campaigning. It makes sense to begin work on the ground instead of waiting for the ticket and AB forms,” he said.

BJP leader Ganesh Bidkar said the party had been preparing well before the election announcement. “We had already reached households earlier. Now, candidates are independently intensifying their outreach,” he added.

Indian National Congress city unit president Arvind Shinde echoed similar views, noting that aspirants were focusing on their wards rather than waiting for alliance or seat-sharing decisions. “This is the time to stay in the ward and connect with voters,” he said.

Meanwhile, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) leader Ashwini Kadam has already begun voter outreach, and BJP leader Varsha Tapkir has stepped up meetings with residents in her ward.