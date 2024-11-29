With the election code of conduct having been lifted, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has swung into action against unauthorised structures and hoardings. While notices have already been served to around 10,000 illegal structures this year, five more cases have been registered at different locations. Furthermore, action against illegal hoardings in nine talukas will begin next week. Assembly polls over, PMRDA cracks down on illegal structures, hoardings

Despite the PMRDA having urged property owners to obtain necessary permissions before beginning any construction, violations continue, prompting the administration to take strict measures. Accordingly, applications have been submitted to local police stations and the anti-encroachment department has assured that cases will be registered shortly. Following completion of election duties, officers will resume their original duties with a meeting scheduled next week to plan further action.

Increased staff and police support

The anti-encroachment department plans to appoint more employees to tackle unauthorised structures effectively. Earlier, work was delayed due to the lack of police support however with the assembly elections having concluded, securing police assistance has become easier.

Dr Deepti Suryavanshi, joint commissioner of the anti-encroachment department, said, “We took charge of the department a couple of months ago. Due to election duties, anti-encroachment action had slowed down. Now, election duties are over and officers will resume work within two days. A meeting has been scheduled and further action will be taken as per the commissioner’s directives.”

“As per the law, we issue notices to individuals involved in unauthorised construction or installation of unauthorised hoardings based on complaints. A one-month notice period is given to remove the illegal structures. If they fail to comply, we take action against them. Our findings show that Haveli taluka has the highest number of unauthorised structures, particularly in areas near Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits,” Dr Suryavanshi said.

Meanwhile, the PMRDA on Tuesday removed an unauthorised hoarding at Hinjewadi, Mulshi. The hoarding, measuring about 40 x 20 square feet, was taken down by the PMRDA using cranes, gas cutters and manpower.