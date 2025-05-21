Astrophysicist who proposed alternative to Big Bang theory passes away at 86

Pune: Dr Jayant Vishnu Narlikar, one of India’s most respected astrophysicists and a tireless science communicator, passed away in Pune early Tuesday morning. He was 86. Dr Jayant Vishnu Narlikar, one of India’s most respected astrophysicists and a tireless science communicator, passed away in Pune early Tuesday morning. He was 86. (PTI)

Narlikar had recently undergone hip surgery at a city hospital. He is survived by three daughters - Geeta, Girija and Leelavati, all of whom have opted for research careers in science. According to sources close to the family, the last rites are likely to be performed on Wednesday.

A pioneer in cosmology and popularisation of science, Narlikar was instrumental in establishing key scientific institutions and nurturing generations of researchers. Equally important was his lifelong commitment to demystifying science through accessible writing in both Marathi and English.

Over three decades ago, he wrote a Marathi science fiction story, Athenscha Plague (The Plague in Athens), which resurfaced in public memory during the Covid-19 pandemic for its uncanny relevance. His popular science essays in Marathi helped bring complex ideas to the lay reader with clarity and simplicity.

Born on July 19, 1938, he spent his formative years at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus, where his father, Vishnu Vasudeva Narlikar, was head of the mathematics department while his mother Sumati Narlikar was a Sanskrit scholar. He later studied at Cambridge University, where he was awarded the Tyson Medal and recognised as a Wrangler for his outstanding performance in the Mathematical Tripos.

In 1966, Narlikar married Mangala Rajwade, a doctorate in mathematics.

After returning to India, Narlikar joined the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in 1972 and led the Theoretical Astrophysics Group until 1989, during which time the group gained international recognition.

In 1988, the University Grants Commission (UGC) entrusted him with the task of establishing the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) inside the Savitribai Phule Pune University campus. As its founding director, he led IUCAA until his retirement in 2003.

“His vision for the institute, dubbed the ‘Eightfold Way’, emphasised not only excellence in astronomy research but also outreach to university faculty, guidance to PhD students, access to the latest observational facilities for Indian astronomers, as well as science outreach and education for schoolchildren and the wider public,” IUCAA stated.

The centre has since become a globally respected hub for research and education in astronomy. Narlikar continued his association with IUCAA as emeritus professor.

Raghunath Srianand, director, IUCAA, described Narlikar’s demise as a “big loss” to the world of science. “He was the founder-director of IUCAA, a research institute he conceived to promote astronomy and astrophysics in Indian universities. His vision was to empower researchers from across the country, especially those from remote regions, to pursue high-quality research in this otherwise expensive field,” he said.

Highlighting Narlikar’s scientific legacy, Srianand added, “He laid the foundation for what is now known as cosmology in India. Interestingly, while he himself did not subscribe to the Big Bang theory; he encouraged others to explore all scientific ideas. That openness defined his approach to science.”

IUCAA’s identity as a public-facing institute was also shaped by his ethos. “He believed that every research institute must make efforts to communicate science and nurture scientific temper among the general public. That ethos remains central to IUCAA’s mission,” Srianand said.

Somak Raychaudhury, vice-chancellor of Ashoka University and former director at IUCAA, said, “When 99.9% of scientists believed in the Big Bang, Narlikar held on to his belief that the universe is of infinite age, infinite time, and infinite space. That showed a rare strength of character in science. His work was rigorous—his mathematics and physics were unmatched. Yet, he was not afraid to disagree with dominant ideas.”

Over the course of a remarkable career, Narlikar made groundbreaking contributions to cosmology, challenged prevailing scientific orthodoxy, and dedicated himself to making science accessible to the broader public. “He is best known for co-developing the Hoyle–Narlikar theory of gravity—an alternative to Einstein’s general relativity—and for championing the steady-state theory of the universe, a bold counterpoint to the widely accepted Big Bang model,” IUCAA stated.

Narlikar received international acclaim for both research and his work in science outreach. In 2012, the Third World Academy of Sciences honoured him for creating a centre of excellence in science. In 1996, UNESCO awarded him the Kalinga Prize for his contributions to popular science writing and communication.

He authored several science books and articles for general readers and was known for his engaging science fiction. He also reached wide audiences through television and radio, always striving to make complex scientific concepts understandable.

Among his many accolades, Narlikar received the Padma Bhushan in 1965 at just 26, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2004. In 2011, the Maharashtra government honoured him with the Maharashtra Bhushan, its highest civilian award.

His Marathi autobiography, Chaar Nagarantale Maze Vishwa (My Universe Across Four Cities), won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014 for its literary merit and ability to explain science with grace and insight.

He was also chosen to preside over the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in 2021, but could not attend the event in Nashik due Covid and ill health.