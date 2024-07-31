At 616 mm, Pune’s July rainfall close to season’s average

PUNE: At 616 mm, the month of July recorded 324% higher rainfall than normal (190 mm) in Pune city. Moreover, rainfall in July is now close to the average rainfall of the (monsoon) season (638.2 mm) according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. Furthermore, rainfall in Pune district is also nearly double the normal rainfall. As per IMD data, Pune district recorded 594.9 mm rainfall till 8.30 am on July 30 which is 98% higher than normal rainfall (300.6 mm). Among the ghat areas, Tamhini recorded the highest rainfall between June 1 and July 28 (5,134 mm) followed by Davadi in Junnar tehsil (4,086 mm) and Lonavla (3,033 mm) during the same period. At 616 mm, the month of July recorded 324% higher rainfall than normal (190 mm) in Pune city. (HT FILE)

After experiencing weak monsoon conditions and slightly above normal rainfall in July 2023, July 2024 has recorded intense category rainfall with several cloudburst-like conditions in Pune city and the ghat areas. On July 24, the city recorded 114 mm rainfall which is among the highest in the last 66 years.

According to weather scientists, “Last year, there was an El Nino condition prevailing. Also, the monsoon current was not strong; hence, the rainfall in Pune city was weak. This year, the monsoon current is strong and hence bringing more rainfall in the city as well as most of the areas in the state.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 512.3 mm rainfall in July, which is 63% higher than normal rainfall (313.8 mm). Among the four meteorological subdivisions namely Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha, three subdivisions except Marathwada recorded large excess category (over 60%) rainfall. At 34%, Marathwada recorded excess category rainfall.

Hingoli worst-hit district

While most districts in Maharashtra recorded excess to large excess category rainfall, three districts including Solapur, Aurangabad and Amravati recorded normal category rainfall. Hingoli, with 28% rainfall deficiency, was the worst affected district this monsoon season. As per the data, Hingoli recorded 155 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 214.4 mm. Solapur, Aurangabad and Amravati districts recorded 87.5 mm (4%), 150.4 mm (7%) and 280.5 mm (10%) rainfall, respectively.

La Nina condition developing slowly

After experiencing several warmest days during the El Nino condition prevailing for a year till June 2024, the occasionally intense rainfall activities have brought down the temperature in many areas of the country. Earlier in May, the IMD had said that the country is likely to experience La Nina conditions this year from July that are likely to bring more rainfall in India. As per the latest observation by weather scientists in the country, La Nina conditions have already started developing but they are not showing any impact on the Indian monsoon as of now.