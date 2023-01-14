At 9.2 degrees Celsius, Pune coldest city in Maha on Friday

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune was the coldest city in Maharashtra on Friday with Shivajinagar recording a night temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius which is 2.2 degrees below normal. Even the popular hill station Mahabaleshwar wasn’t as cold as Pune, recording a night temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius. Other parts of Pune city recorded higher night temperatures than Shivajinagar on Friday. According to the IMD, Pashan recorded a night temperature of 11.3 degrees Celsius, Lohegaon 12.8 degrees Celsius, Chinchwad 15.8 degrees Celsius, Lavale 16.4 degrees Celsius, and Magarpatta 16 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Whereas day temperature in Pune on Friday was 31.5 degrees Celsius, which is 1.5 degrees above normal. Whereas Solapur recorded the highest maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius in Maharashtra on Friday. Met officials noted that the haze continued within the Pune city limits on Saturday.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that night temperatures may report a gradual increase in the next few days. “Mainly clear skies are likely in the city areas and day temperature will be 31 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius over the next few days. Whereas night temperature will be around 10 degrees Celsius to 11 degrees Celsius,” Kashyapi said.

All four sub-divisions of Maharashtra are likely to experience dry weather till January 17. “Konkan and Goa, Marathwada, central Maharashtra, and Vidarbha are likely to experience dry weather conditions till January 17. So far there are no cold wave-like conditions forecasted in the state till January 17,” Kashyapi said.