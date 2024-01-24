close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / At 9.7 °C, Shivajinagar records season’s lowest temperature

At 9.7 °C, Shivajinagar records season’s lowest temperature

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Jan 24, 2024 10:43 PM IST

At the same time, other places across Pune city experienced temperature drops, with averages ranging from 8 to 13 degrees Celsius

Amid strong northern chilly winds blowing over the state, Shivajinagar recorded the season’s lowest temperature on Wednesday, at 9.7 degrees Celsius. This is the first single-digit temperature of the season in the area. At the same time, other places across the city experienced temperature drops, with averages ranging from 8 to 13 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD data, the lowest temperatures in the state were recorded at Nashik (9), Ahmednagar (9.3), and Buldhana (11.3). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to the IMD data, the lowest temperatures in the state were recorded at Nashik (9), Ahmednagar (9.3), and Buldhana (11.3). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The cooler northerly winds that are entering the state are making a strong impact over the north, Central Maharashtra, and the Northern part of Vidarbha region. As a result, the temperature has been reduced in these areas significantly, said Anupam Kashyapi head of the Weather Forecasting Division, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

According to the IMD data, the lowest temperatures in the state were recorded at Nashik (9), Ahmednagar (9.3), and Buldhana (11.3).

Although the state has recorded a significant drop in temperature and the situation is likely to continue for at least the next 24 hours, however, from thereafter the weather conditions are expected to change due to the moderation in wind pattern.

Speaking about the trend, Kashyapi said, “An upper cyclonic air system is formed over the east Vidarbha region. Another upper cyclonic system is formed over the Arabian Sea off the north Maharashtra area. A tough line is formed between interior Karnataka and Orissa. These systems resulted in cloud cloud-forming over the southeastern part of the state. Moreover, the southern winds flowing from the Bay of Bengal are also entering the state and bringing moisture, similarly, moisture is also coming from the Arabian Sea. This changing wind pattern will bring a significant change in temperature in the coming days. There are also chances of light rains in isolated areas of the Vidarbha region in the next 24 hours.”

From January 26 onwards, 2 western disturbances are likely to affect the northern part of the country. This system will prevent the northern flow downwards and the state will experience a reduction in northern cooler winds, said Kashyapi.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, January 24, many areas in the Pune district recorded a significant dip in minimum temperatures.

The lowest temperature in the district was recorded as 8.2 degrees Celsius in the NDA and Malin areas. While the highest minimum temperature was recorded at 17.5 degrees Celsius in Wadgaonsheri. During the early morning hours on Wednesday, the city also witnessed foggy conditions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On