At 9.7 °C, Shivajinagar records season’s lowest temperature

Amid strong northern chilly winds blowing over the state, Shivajinagar recorded the season’s lowest temperature on Wednesday, at 9.7 degrees Celsius. This is the first single-digit temperature of the season in the area. At the same time, other places across the city experienced temperature drops, with averages ranging from 8 to 13 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD data, the lowest temperatures in the state were recorded at Nashik (9), Ahmednagar (9.3), and Buldhana (11.3). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The cooler northerly winds that are entering the state are making a strong impact over the north, Central Maharashtra, and the Northern part of Vidarbha region. As a result, the temperature has been reduced in these areas significantly, said Anupam Kashyapi head of the Weather Forecasting Division, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

According to the IMD data, the lowest temperatures in the state were recorded at Nashik (9), Ahmednagar (9.3), and Buldhana (11.3).

Although the state has recorded a significant drop in temperature and the situation is likely to continue for at least the next 24 hours, however, from thereafter the weather conditions are expected to change due to the moderation in wind pattern.

Speaking about the trend, Kashyapi said, “An upper cyclonic air system is formed over the east Vidarbha region. Another upper cyclonic system is formed over the Arabian Sea off the north Maharashtra area. A tough line is formed between interior Karnataka and Orissa. These systems resulted in cloud cloud-forming over the southeastern part of the state. Moreover, the southern winds flowing from the Bay of Bengal are also entering the state and bringing moisture, similarly, moisture is also coming from the Arabian Sea. This changing wind pattern will bring a significant change in temperature in the coming days. There are also chances of light rains in isolated areas of the Vidarbha region in the next 24 hours.”

From January 26 onwards, 2 western disturbances are likely to affect the northern part of the country. This system will prevent the northern flow downwards and the state will experience a reduction in northern cooler winds, said Kashyapi.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, January 24, many areas in the Pune district recorded a significant dip in minimum temperatures.

The lowest temperature in the district was recorded as 8.2 degrees Celsius in the NDA and Malin areas. While the highest minimum temperature was recorded at 17.5 degrees Celsius in Wadgaonsheri. During the early morning hours on Wednesday, the city also witnessed foggy conditions.