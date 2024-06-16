Aundh attack: Another minor detained, cop transferred; residents hold candlelight march

The police have detained another minor in the Aundh attack incident, said officials on Saturday. With the latest arrest, four minors have been detained while another person has been arrested in the case. One more person is still at large. Residents participated in a candle march in Aundh on Saturday evening. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Sameer Roychowdhury was out for an early morning walk and died after being attacked with iron rods by four robbers who waylaid him in Aundh on June 13. The accused also assaulted cyclist Shreyas Satish Shetty, 30, and security guard Ramsobitkumar Thakku Mandal.

Amid the incident, Ajay Kulkarni, Chaturshringi police station in-charge, was handling the investigation, has also been transferred. Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar issued the order regarding the same on Friday.

Kulkarni had earlier applied for a transfer. He has been temporarily replaced by police inspector Shailesh Sankhe currently attached to the traffic branch of the city commissionerate.

Vijay Magar, deputy commissioner of police (zone IV), said, “We have apprehended another 17-year-old juvenile in connection with the murder. The minor was detained late in the evening and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) tomorrow.”

Residents, meanwhile, participated in a candle march in Aundh on Saturday evening to protest the ‘gruesome’ murder of Roychowdhury.

Vaishali Patkar, a civil rights activist, said, “We want to bring it to the notice of the authorities that the life of an innocent citizen was lost for no fault of his. The attackers, despite being minors, must be tried as adults as they have committed a heinous crime under the influence of alcohol with the intention of looting and robbery.”

“The police must take strict action against the culprits and ensure justice is done to the family,” she added.

Deepak Gogate, Roychowdhury’s friend, said, “Most of the time police are deployed for VIP bandobast leaving the security of common man at risk. Such incidents have no place in the society.”

Vinod Shettigar, another resident, said, “The law-and-order situation in the city is a complete failure. Patrolling must be intensified, and criminals must fear the police. Such incidents should not happen again.”