Auto driver, aide rob youth

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 02, 2025 05:20 AM IST

A 20-year-old was robbed of ₹6,000 by an auto-rickshaw driver and accomplice in Pune on December 30. Case registered at Bund Garden police station.

A 20-year-old youth was robbed of 6,000 by an auto-rickshaw driver and his accomplice on December 30.

According to police, the complainant is originally from Chakan. He came to the Pune station area on Monday, December 30 at around 6 am for work. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A case has been registered against at the Bund Garden police station.

According to police, the complainant is originally from Chakan. He came to the Pune station area on Monday, December 30 at around 6 am for work. He asked the rickshaw driver to drop him at the desired place near the Tukaram Shinde parking lot. The rickshaw driver and his accomplices took him to an unknown deserted place where he was abused and beaten and 1,200 in cash was taken out of his pocket.

“The rickshaw driver threatened the youth and asked him to deposit 4,900 online. After he did so they left him at a deserted place and fled,” said senior police inspector Ravindra Gaikwad of Bund Garden police station.

