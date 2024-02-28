Auto driver assaults man over fare dispute
Rickshaw driver assaults man in Pune over ₹20 change, leaving victim critical. Accused arrested. Case registered under IPC sections.
A man was assaulted by a rickshaw driver in the Mhalunge area on Tuesday after an altercation, reportedly sparked by a dispute over ₹20 in change, escalated into a violent confrontation.
The accused arrested has been identified as Rohan Shahaji Gaikwad (23) from Chakan.
The incident was reported at 11:23 am near Mahalunge Kaman.
Police said the victim Dr Shailesh Gandhi works as a medical officer at a private company. He along with his wife boarded the rickshaw and headed towards a private bank in the locality. When the driver dropped them at their destination, the doctor handed over a currency note of ₹100, against the fare of ₹20. However, the auto driver didn’t have change. When the doctor asked for the QR code, the driver didn’t have one and as a result, a disagreement arose between the duo leading the assault. The driver attacked the doctor with a stone.
The injured doctor was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.
Police said the victim’s condition is critical and he is currently unconscious and undergoing intensive care.
A case has been registered at Mahalunge MIDC police station under sections of 307, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).