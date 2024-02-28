 Auto driver assaults man over fare dispute - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Auto driver assaults man over fare dispute

Auto driver assaults man over fare dispute

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 28, 2024 10:36 PM IST

Rickshaw driver assaults man in Pune over ₹20 change, leaving victim critical. Accused arrested. Case registered under IPC sections.

A man was assaulted by a rickshaw driver in the Mhalunge area on Tuesday after an altercation, reportedly sparked by a dispute over 20 in change, escalated into a violent confrontation.

A case has been registered at Mahalunge MIDC police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused arrested has been identified as Rohan Shahaji Gaikwad (23) from Chakan.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The incident was reported at 11:23 am near Mahalunge Kaman.

Police said the victim Dr Shailesh Gandhi works as a medical officer at a private company. He along with his wife boarded the rickshaw and headed towards a private bank in the locality. When the driver dropped them at their destination, the doctor handed over a currency note of 100, against the fare of 20. However, the auto driver didn’t have change. When the doctor asked for the QR code, the driver didn’t have one and as a result, a disagreement arose between the duo leading the assault. The driver attacked the doctor with a stone.

The injured doctor was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Police said the victim’s condition is critical and he is currently unconscious and undergoing intensive care.

A case has been registered at Mahalunge MIDC police station under sections of 307, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

