Auto driver assaults man over fare dispute

A man was assaulted by a rickshaw driver in the Mhalunge area on Tuesday after an altercation, reportedly sparked by a dispute over ₹20 in change, escalated into a violent confrontation. A case has been registered at Mahalunge MIDC police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused arrested has been identified as Rohan Shahaji Gaikwad (23) from Chakan.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The incident was reported at 11:23 am near Mahalunge Kaman.

Police said the victim Dr Shailesh Gandhi works as a medical officer at a private company. He along with his wife boarded the rickshaw and headed towards a private bank in the locality. When the driver dropped them at their destination, the doctor handed over a currency note of ₹100, against the fare of ₹20. However, the auto driver didn’t have change. When the doctor asked for the QR code, the driver didn’t have one and as a result, a disagreement arose between the duo leading the assault. The driver attacked the doctor with a stone.

The injured doctor was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Police said the victim’s condition is critical and he is currently unconscious and undergoing intensive care.

A case has been registered at Mahalunge MIDC police station under sections of 307, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).