Auto strike on second day adds agony to commuters amid Pune bandh

The auto rikshaw drivers continued their strike on second day and announcing that it will be on third as as well on Wednesday in absence of any assurance from district authorities about bike taxi ban.

On second consecutive day, the rikshaw strike hit commuters and passengers landing in Pune from other cities hard amid Pune bandh.

Members from auto rikshaw unions said they plan to continue strike on Wednesday as many of the union office bearers have already been under arrest.

As Pune Bandh was called by various political parties and organisations, it also impacted on the daily transportation within the city. The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus service was affected for some time in the morning time, while it was closed during the afternoon in central Peth areas as the Morcha route of the organisation went through the city.

As per the information given by the PMPML, daily on average 1650 but today as most of the establishments, markets and schools were closed less number of buses sent on the routes. Around 200 less buses were given and today 1450 buses were operational across Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. Whereas after 4 pm the rush of commuters at the bus stations was seen and also the number of bus operations increased.

On other hand, as there was auto rickshaw union strike on Monday additional buses were given by the organisation. Due to this there was an increase in the daily revenue income of PMPML on Monday. “In the morning there was some issue at the Hadapsar side but as there was Bandh across the city less passengers were there during the day. In the evening the number of commuters increased gradually as the Bandh got over after 3 pm,” said Dattatray Zende, PMPML traffic manage