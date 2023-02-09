Autonomous colleges in Pune can now start courses without university permission

According to the revised regulations for autonomous colleges and educational institutions released by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), autonomous colleges no longer need university permission to start new courses, and there is no obligation not to start more than two courses at the same time either. Additionally, the authority to decide the course fees will be with the colleges hereon and the current examination fee can be increased by 10% once in two years.

According to the earlier guidelines, the equivalence of admitted students in autonomous colleges was being provided by the university. As per the revised regulations however, in addition to the equivalence being provided by the university, a permanent registration number (PRN) will also be given to the autonomous organisations. This PRN will be used for implementation of the academic bank of credit whereas the earlier guidelines had limitations for starting the course.

SPPU pro-vice chancellor professor Sanjeev Sonawane said, “Now, autonomous institutes are allowed to start more than two courses or modules in one faculty at the same time. However, there is a condition to meet the physical facilities and required manpower. Autonomous colleges, while starting a new course, must send its draft to the university by March 31 of that academic year. Along with the syllabus, details such as eligibility, marks etc. are also to be given. The relevant courses will be made academic by the university.”

“Autonomous colleges are allowed to decide the fee for the course at their level. Also, the colleges must submit proposals for scholarships to the government,” Sonawane said. The Ph. D admission process of the course must be carried out as per the university rules. Autonomous colleges must pay 10% of the examination fee to the university.

Two years ago, the SPPU had released guidelines for autonomous colleges and educational institutions. However, restrictions had been imposed on autonomous colleges such as approval of the university before starting courses, payment of 15% examination fee to the university, and not starting more than two courses or units at the same time. Hence, autonomous colleges opposed these guidelines after which a committee regarding autonomous colleges was appointed by the university.

