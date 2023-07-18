Autorickshaw driver booked for death of woman passenger

Pune: The police have booked a 32-year-old autorickshaw driver for negligent driving that caused the death of a woman passenger after falling from his three-wheeler. Police have booked the autorickshaw driver under Sections 279, 304(a) of the IPC and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Kiran Amol Surwase. According to the complaint filed by Ranjana Bai Aade, 50, of Jambhulwadi Road on July 17, her 30-year-old daughter Sapana Ram Rathod had taken the autorickshaw ride at around 2 pm from Navale Bridge to Deccan along with another passenger on July 15.

When the three-wheeler was near Navshya Maruti Mandir on Sinhgad Road, the rash and reckless driving by Surwase caused the vehicle to jump at one of the speed breakers and Sapana fell from the auto and sustained injuries, according to the complaint.

The complainant’s daughter was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital by the police and locals. She died due to internal injuries and bleeding at the hospital on July 16.

