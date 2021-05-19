Autos pack passengers, flout Covid norms in Pune

Pune: The continuous lockdowns in the state have left residents who use public transportation face a lot of inconvenience. As those in emergency services are allowed to use public transport buses, commuters are seen sharing autorickshaws across the city.

It is observed that share autorickshaw drivers take 4 to 5 passengers at one time in violation of social distancing norms and risking the lives of passengers.

“I have been daily using share auto for work from Swargate to Katraj since the past one month. Sometimes, I see the auto ply with 4 passengers. With Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) buses off roads, we have no option but to bank on these autos,” said Shailesh Pandey, a worker.

Autos carrying passengers beyond permissible limits are seen on major routes, including Sinhgad road, Katraj to Warje on the bypass highway, Swargate to Hadapsar and Katraj and Ahmednagar road. These autos mainly ply between 7 and 11 am when essential shops are allowed to remain open as per the Covid lockdown restrictions.

“People should not risk their lives as the second wave of Covid has claimed many lives. Using share auto poses risk of getting infected. The state government should now allow commuters to travel by public transport buses by following the Covid protocol,” said Atul Namekar, secretary, Sinhgad Road - Warje residents association.

Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) said, “More than taking action, auto drivers and passengers should realise the risk of getting infected when they travel in groups. Only two passengers are allowed at one time in an auto. We will review busy roads and take action against violators.”

As per the Covid lockdown restrictions, transport vehicles are allowed to travel to and from place of residence to virus testing centre, vaccination centre, airport/ railway station, emergency medical requirements, personnel of essential services, marriage, funeral/ last rites. Rickshaw drivers are allowed to not carry more than two passengers at a time and maintain social distancing. Autos are allowed with driver plus two passengers in the back seat for the permitted purposes.