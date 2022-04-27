Awaiting central govt letter to start vaccinating 5-12 year-old kids: State immunisation officer
PUNE A day after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved administering two Covid-19 vaccines among the 5-12 years age group, the state government has said that it is yet to get an official letter from the central government to start the immunisation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, while addressing a meeting along with state chief ministers and health officials said that vaccination for kids must be top priority.
Even as the DCGI has given its approval, final decision to roll out vaccine as part of national inoculation programme will be after recommendation from the National Technical Advisory Board on Immunisation for Covid-19.
“While the DCGI has approved two drugs for children aged under 12, the vaccine is yet to get approval from the National Technical Advisory Group on immunisation, after which an official letter would be sent to all states to begin vaccinating children. Only after that we would be able to begin the state-wide vaccination drive,” said Dr Sachin Desai, State immunisation officer.
The DCGI had approved for restricted use in emergency situations to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in the paediatric age group between 12 and 18 years, making it the second vaccine after Zydus Healthcare’s ZyCoV-D to be approved for this age group. Also Biological E’s Corbevax has been approved for administration in children aged 5-12 years. As of now Covaxin is being administered in children aged 15-18 years, and Biological E’s Corbevax vaccine in children aged 12 -15 years under the national Covid-19 immunisation programme.
Pune district reports 34 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 34 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,543 deaths and 219 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,583 and the death toll stood at 7,203. Of which 9.73 million are first doses, 7.92 million second doses and 353,242 precautionary doses.
Nurses' strike: Delhi HC directs AIIMS to form board to hear staff's grievances
The matter first began on April 22 when a group of nurses headed by AIIMS nurses union president Harish Kajla entered the main OT of the hospital to protest against the manpower crunch in the nursing department, and also allegedly misbehaved with a resident doctor. First, show cause notices were handed to four members of the nursing staff and on Monday, Kajla was suspended with “immediate effect”.
Keep your workstations clean or be ready to pay a fine: Municipal commissioner tells employees
Municipal commissioner Ajay Kumar Dwivedi warned the employees, who had pan masala spit marks near their seats, to keep the premises neat and clean. “Some of the office stations were poorly maintained. They were full of pan stains, so I directed the employees to maintain the office stations properly or get ready to pay a heavy fine. I have also directed the employees to maintain office records,” municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said.
81% adult population take 2nd dose; state to now focus on children’s vaccination
PUNE About 81% of the eligible population aged above 15 years has taken their second dose of vaccine in the state. Around 88 million people aged above 15 years have taken their first dose and out of these 88 million people, 71 million have also taken their second dose.
PMC explores legal options to challenge HC order on water supply to merged villages
PUNE After the Bombay High Court's directives, the Pune Municipal Corporation is exploring legal options to challenge the order that asks the civic body to provide water by tankers to residents in 23 merged villages. Officials from the water department estimate that if the PMC needs to provide water for these newly merged areas, it will require 4,500 water tankers daily which will cost Rs200 crore expenditure annually.
