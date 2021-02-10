Ayush products see 44% rise in sale post Covid outbreak: Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha

According to Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary to the Union ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ayush), the commercial growth potential in Ayush sector has seen a boost as many people have turned to Ayurveda and followed Ayush guidelines to keep themselves safe during the Covid-19 pandemic. Excerpts from the media interaction at SPPU campus.

What has been the role of Ayurveda in Covid prevention?

We have not only carried out profile and chemical studies, but have also started pre-clinical studies. It is been conducted in department of biotechnology (DBT), department of science and technology (DST), department of pharmaceuticals (DPT) and corporate social responsibility (CSR) laboratories and other government of India organisations. What we found is that these candidates have developed very good anti-virus activity against Covid-19, some of the plants are as effective as Remdesivir. The initial trend is encouraging for our research work. Another interesting study which we found is that Ashwagandha is equally effective as Hydroxychloroquine. It is also a randomise control trial. The purpose of the consortium is also to take this research study at a further level.

Your observation on increased demand for Ayush products during the Covid period

Due to large-scale sensitisation and steps taken by Ayush towards mitigation of Covid, the commerce of Ayush has increased. In the last one year, the Ayush sector has seen 44 per cent growth. Some of the products have seen tremendous growth with 500 to 700 per cent post the Covid outbreak. For example, Chavanprash products have seen 700 per cent of growth, Ashwagandha export increased three times than the previous periods. These figures underline the fact that converting research outcome with public acceptance into commerce will benefit all.

Generally, students prefer to pursue career in modern medicines than Ayurveda. What is the way forward?

It is a popular myth. In this academic year after the NEET exams, many states reported vacant seats in medical colleges and some of the premium Ayurveda institutions were filled up. It is true that in general students prefer MBBS course which is normal, but it does not mean that Ayurveda courses are not in demand.