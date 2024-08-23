Badlapur incident: Pawar, Sule to hold silent protest in Pune

Pune: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance comprising Congress, Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) has called off the “Maharashtra Bandh” on Saturday to protest against the Badlapur incident after the Bombay High Court on Friday issued a restraining order. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar (in pic) and Baramati MP Supriya Sule will stage a one-hour protest in front of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue at Pune Railway Station on August 24. (HT)

“We are restraining any political party or individual from proceeding with call for bandh. We will also direct the State to take all steps in terms of BG Deshmukh judgment,” said Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya.

The MVA has now decided to hold a silent protest. Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar and Baramati MP Supriya Sule will stage a one-hour protest in front of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue at Pune Railway Station on August 24.

Pawar in a tweet appealed to MVA leaders to respect the court’s decision and cancel the bandh citing less time to approach the Supreme Court.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap issued a press statement announcing to call off the bandh.

“The silent march from Lal Mahal to district collectorate stands cancelled. We will hold one-hour silent protest at Pune Railway Station,” said Congress city unit president Arvind Shinde.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to party workers to follow silence for an hour at main chowks in their respective cities and villages.

The MVA leaders stated that they will continue with their demands to implement steps to make the state safe for women.