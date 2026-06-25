Balbharati gives in to teachers’ demand, to give due recognition to Phules in textbook

Balbharati director Anuradha Oak issued an official clarification on Wednesday regarding a Class 3 textbook prepared under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 after a controversy arose that the contribution of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule to women’s education had been inaccurately portrayed. Balbharati issued a corrigendum announcing a revision to the controversial text. State president of the Prahar Teachers’ Association, Mahesh Thakare, said the wording could mislead students and create confusion about the role played by the Phules in India’s educational history. (HT)

The Prahar Teachers’ Association objected to a statement in the information box on page 15 of the textbook, Our Surroundings Part-2, which described the school started by Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule at Bhide Wada in Pune on January 1, 1848, as the “first girls’ school in Maharashtra”.

In a memorandum submitted to Balbharati on June 22, the association argued that historical records, Maharashtra government documents, national memorial records and various authoritative reference books recognise the institution as the first girls’ school in India. It alleged that limiting the description to Maharashtra diminished the national significance of the Phules’ contribution to women’s education.

“The history of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule establishing the country’s first girls’ school is supported by objective historical evidence. Restricting this achievement to Maharashtra presents an incomplete picture of history to students,” the association stated.

State president of the Prahar Teachers’ Association, Mahesh Thakare, said the wording could mislead students and create confusion about the role played by the Phules in India’s educational history.

“This limited reference constricts historical truth and conveys incorrect information to students. Such an error in a textbook prepared by Balbharati is unfortunate and can create confusion among future generations,” Thakare said.

The association demanded that the phrase be corrected immediately and that Balbharati issue an official corrigendum during the ongoing academic year. It also urged the textbook bureau to exercise greater caution during textbook preparation and ensure that the contributions of national icons are represented accurately.

Mahendra Ganpule, former president of the Maharashtra Principals’ Association, questioned how such an error could have found its way into a school textbook despite multiple layers of academic scrutiny. “Given the number of reviews a textbook undergoes before publication, it is difficult to understand how such a significant historical inaccuracy was overlooked. Those involved in the preparation and approval process should explain how this happened. Such an error raises serious questions about the quality-control mechanisms in place,” he said.

In its corrigendum, Balbharati acknowledged the concern and announced a revision to the text appearing in the “Did You Know?” box on page 15 of the textbook. Director Oak stated that the sentence, “This is the first girls’ school in Maharashtra”, will now be replaced with “This is not only the first girls’ school in Maharashtra but also the first girls’ school in India. It is the first school established by Phule for girls.”