Baner, Balewadi residents irked over frequent power cuts

The residents of Baner, Balewadi, and Pashan areas held an online meeting with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) officials on Saturday to raise several issues faced by them. Residents have urged the power supplier company to propose long-term solutions to reduce power disruptions and resolve outstanding issues. During the meeting, the residents complained about the frequent power cuts and fluctuation without any SMS alert about power restoration from the department. Complaints raised by the residents are closed without providing any solution, claimed the residents. Residents complained about the frequent power cuts and fluctuation without any SMS alert (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

“The helpline customer care number of MSEDCL doesn’t get connected, making it difficult to raise complaints. Additionally, MSEDCL’s Mahavitaran app is also non-functional. Multiple people have faulty meters and they have to be replaced on priority. The MSEDCL should make the meters available and should not ask the citizens to get them from private vendors,” said an area resident on anonymity.

Ameya Jagatp, another resident from the locality said sometimes the power cuts are a result of damaged lines during road digging and it takes a long time to get resolved.

“Now that we have started communicating with MSEDCL officials we hope things will improve. Frequent power fluctuation is also a major issue and many people have complained of electrical appliances being damaged due to the pertinent issue. The electricity boards should regularly conduct maintenance to avoid power outages, and the grievance redressal system of the department should be improved,” he said.

Swapna Narayan, another resident, asked if the feeders are maintained regularly, why does the area have power cuts.

“The electric department bears no responsibility if power is not restored on time. Societies have to spend on purchasing diesel for generators in the absence of a power supply. The MSEDCL officials have agreed to resolve the issues, and residents will follow up on these issues during the next meeting,” she stated.

An additional executive engineer of MSEDCL, on condition of anonymity, said the staff is working round the clock and the issues raised by the citizens will be addressed on priority.

“Many times, due to road digging work the cables get damaged and supply is interrupted. As most of the supply lines are underground, it takes time to conduct the repairs. The new consumer meters are also made available and there would be no shortage,” said the official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON